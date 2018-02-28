Full text: Rahul Gandhi-helmed Congress rejigs party committees, releases list of members

A little over two-and-a-half months after Rahul Gandhi was elected (unopposed) to the post of Congress president, his office released a list of the new members of a variety of the party's committees. The lists released by party general secretary Janardan Dwivedi contains the membership of a list of:

1) The party's organising committee chaired by Motilal Vora and convened by Oscar Fernandes;

2) The drafting committee chaired by Manmohan Singh and convened by Mukul Wasnik;

3) Sub Group: Political chaired by AK Antony and convened by Kumari Selja

4) Sub Group: Economic Affairs chaired by P Chidambaram and convened by Jairam Ramesh

5) Sub Group: International Affairs chaired by Anand Sharma and convened by Jyotiraditya Scindia

6) Sub Group: Agriculture, Employment and Poverty Alleviation chaired by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and convened by Meenakshi Natarajan

7) Constitutional amendment committee chaired by Ghulam Nabi Azad and convened by Janardan Dwivedi.

You can see the full lists below:

