Full text: In New Year message, Urjit Patel asks staff to zealously guard RBI's reputation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has, in his New Year message, told the central bank staff that "we should all zealously guard...the integrity and reputation of our organisation".

"Any act belittling the same (the integrity and reputation) should deserve zero tolerance from all of us," he has said in a newsletter to the employees.

Patel's exhortation to his staff come at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, arresting RBI officials for illegal exchange of banned notes and also in the backdrop of the institution receiving from flak from many, including a few former RBI governors and deputy governors, for conceding its autonomy and not dealing with demonetisation aftermath efficiently.

Read the full text of the New Year message below:

Dear Colleagues,

As we stand at the cusp of another New Year, my greetings to you and your families for a peaceful and prosperous 2017.

During the year gone by, we have continued our efforts at restoring macroeconomic stability in the economy. While the policy actions have already shown positive effects, nevertheless they are work in progress and need to be fine-tuned constantly to keep pace with the changing environment.

Internally we continue to focus on enhancing specialisation within the organisation, even while strengthening the performance evaluation system to help identify areas requiring improvement and initiating appropriate skilling interventions. During the year we have concluded the Wage Settlement process which was well received by all sections of our staff. Together, these measures should go a long way in enhancing staff engagement and efficiency.

It is said that nothing is constant except change and we are in the midst of constantly changing times, throwing new challenges our way every day. I am confident that all of us working together will rise to the occasion and face these challenges in a manner befitting the reputation of this esteemed organisation. Our recent engagement with withdrawal of SBNs is a case in point. While on the subject, let me emphasise that one thing we should all zealously guard is the integrity and reputation of our organisation and any act belittling the same should deserve zero tolerance from all of us. Needless to add, the Bank has achieved the present level of excellence only due

to our collective efforts towards a common goal.

Once again, I wish you and your families, happiness and success in the coming New Year.

With warm regards,

Urjit R. Patel