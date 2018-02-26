Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia resigns from Trinamool Congress, claims to be member of no party

Former Indian football player and team captain, Bhaichung Bhutia announced that he has quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and holds no position within the party on Monday.

Bhutia took to Twitter to announce his decision where he said, "I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India."

As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India. #politics pic.twitter.com/2lUxJcbUDT — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) February 26, 2018

The former striker quit professional football in 2011 and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2013 to give politics a shot. Originally from Sikkim, he decided to contest elections from Darjeeling, West Bengal in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, according to The Indian Express. However, he lost to BJP's SS Ahluwalia by 1,96,795 votes.

In 2016, the Padma Shri awardee, contested state Assembly elections from Siliguri against CPM's Ashok Bhattacharya but lost that as well, as per India Today.

In recent times, he went against the party stand on Gorkhaland and has expressed his support for a separate statehood for the region, reported News18. Last year, protests demanding a separate Gorkhaland and turned violent and led to a shutdown in the hilly region for more than three months.

The TMC declined to comment on Bhutia resigning from the party.

However, sources told PTI that Bhutia had informed the TMC about his decision one month ago as he was no longer interested in being associated with any political party.