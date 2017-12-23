Fodder scam verdict: Once king of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav is facing free fall in his fortunes

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has seen it all. He was earlier the unchallenged “king” of Bihar, a messiah of Mandal politics, a leader associated with under-development and “jungle raj”, as also a self-proclaimed “kingmaker” at the Centre, a powerful union railway minister, and a parallel centre of power in his home state. He has also been a prisoner, and has been debarred by the law of the land to contest elections.

In contemporary Indian political history, Lalu stands unparalleled for what he achieved, and also for what he lost in the last three decades. No other leader has alternated so frequently between chief ministerial office, a ministerial office at the centre, and courts and jails in two states Bihar and Jharkhand.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment for Saturday's conviction on 3 January. This means that Lalu will have to wait for another ten days to know how long he may be lodged in jail in this case. The arrival of the new year will indeed be harsh on him. He may get a maximum punishment of seven years.

In another fodder scam case, he was convicted in October 2013 and awarded a punishment of five years in jail. He has been on bail in the recent past. There are three more fodder scam cases in which the RJD chief is an accused and the trial is in progress.

It should be noted that in 2014, the Jharkhand High Court granted relief to Lalu by staying the trials in the other fodder scam cases against Lalu after he was convicted in one such case. But in May 2017, the RJD chief suffered a severe legal jolt when the Supreme Court overturned the verdict, ordering the opening of the trials by the special CBI court against Lalu in four cases for cheating, forgery and conspiracy. The apex court has directed the completion of the trial within nine months.

The irony is that Lalu, who is now convicted in two separate cases in the over 900 crore fodder scam, has made his entire family — wife, sons, daughters and son-in-law — accused before law. They face charges of creating shell companies and acquiring high value assets in Delhi-NCR, Patna and elsewhere.

The Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are pursing cases of money laundering, shell companies and acquiring properties through corrupt means against his wife (former chief minister) Rabri Devi, sons (former deputy chief minister and minister) Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, daughter (Rajya Sabha MP) Misa Bharti, son-in-law Shailesh and two other daughters.

http://www.firstpost.com/politics/bihar-mahagathbandhan-strained-in-a-battle-of-nerves-nitish-kumar-gains-upper-hand-over-lalu-prasad-yadav-3758937.html

Once upon a time, he was so powerful that he ordered the arrest of BJP leader LK Advani and the stopping of his rath yatra, which led to demise of the VP Singh government at the centre.

He was so powerful that when he went to jail in 1997, he nominated his wife Rabri Devi as the chief minister and let her rule the state for eight long years, till 2005 (with brief interruptions).

He was so powerful that he made the government recommend President's rule in Bihar when his party lost the elections. In fact, the relevant file was sent to then President APJ Abdul Kalam when he was touring abroad for his assent.

His influence was such that the UPA government prepared an ordinance (which was torn by Rahul Gandhi at the last minute) to secure his parliamentary seat even if he was convicted by a court of law.

Lalu could stay out of prison on bail and enable the RJD to secure the highest number of seats in the 2015 Bihar assembly election. He made his class IX pass son Tejashwi Deputy Chief Minister, and his class XII pass son Tej Pratap a minister in the government. Without holding any post in the government, he acted as a virtual chief minister.

He and his wife Rabri lived and moved in the most elite security cover—the NSG’s black cat commandos. He retained all the privileges of being a former chief minister and a former railway minister.

But good things don’t last forever.

In the last six months, Lalu’s story has been that of continuous fall. His party and sons have been thrown out of the government in Bihar. His entire family is embroiled in cases of varying degrees of criminality and corruption. He himself is now in jail as a convict in the second fodder scam case. The big question is whether Lalu can revive himself, his family and party.