Focus on BJP's promises, not unbelievable tales about Congress: Shatrughan Sinha tells PM Modi

PoliticsIANSDec, 11 2017 13:42:31 IST


New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday questioned prime minister Narendra Modi for spinning "unsubstantiated and unbelievable" stories against political opponents.

Sinha's comments came a day after Modi said Congress leaders met the Pakistani high commissioner in New Delhi.

Modi on Sunday had accused a group of Congress leaders of meeting the Pakistan High Commissioner at Mani Shankar Aiyar's residence before the latter called him (Modi) "neech". Addressing an election rally at Sanand, Modi said the meeting at Aiyar's residence was also attended by former Indian vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.             

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi said, "There was a meeting convened at Aiyar's residence where Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's foreign minister, Ansari and Manmohan Singh were present. The meeting lasted three hours." The next day Mani Shankar said I am a 'neech'," said the prime minister. Aiyar was promptly suspended from the Congress' primary membership. He also apologised for his comment. Sinha also advised the prime minister to stop communalising the atmosphere and return to the promises that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made in the 2014 general elections.


Sinha, a former union minister has been vocal against the policies of the Modi government, especially demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.


Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 01:34 pm | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 01:42 pm



