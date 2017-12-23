Film about BJP would be titled 'Lie Hard', says Rahul Gandhi; saffron party alleges he lowered 'political discourse'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi taunted the BJP, saying a film that's made on the party would be called 'Lie Hard', referencing the popular American action film franchise Die Hard.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard#BJPLies#HowManyBJPLies

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

Responding to his tweet, the BJP has accused Rahul of indulging in cheap barbs and lowering political discourse in his bid to gain power. The attack came from BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. "Rahul Gandhi, is this the low level of political discourse that you are capable of? To gain power by all means, would you indulge in such cheap barbs?" Rao asked in a tweet.

राहुलजी, क्या आप केवल इस निम्न स्तर की राजनीतिक बहस में सक्षम हैं? क्या आप चुनावों में सफल होने के लिए ऐसी सस्ती टिप्पणियां करेंगे? जो कुछ भी आप कर सकते हैं, कर दो. लेकिन, "सत्ता ना मिलेगी दुबारा", क्योंकि लोग @INCIndia का असली भ्रष्ट चेहरा जानते हैं !! https://t.co/u5B7AH0EiN — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 23, 2017

He claimed that whatever Gandhi might say, his party would not return to power as people know its "corrupt face".

Rahul had taken to Twitter on Saturday morning with the message, and used the hashtags #BJPLieHard #BJPLies and #HowManyBJPLies with his tweet.

The sarcastic remarks came a day after Rahul chaired his first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as party president, in which he roundly slammed the BJP.

"The entire foundation of the BJP is based on lies. The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies. Their model is to come up with a lie, spread that lie, and just keep repeating that lie until people believe the lie," he had said.

Rahul's remarks came in the wake of the 2G spectrum allocation case court verdict on Thursday and the Adarsh Society case order passed by the Bombay High Court on Friday.

