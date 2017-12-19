Farooq Abdullah dismisses Narendra Modi's Pakistan conspiracy remark, says Islamabad never colludes

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Congress conspired with Pakistan to interfere in Gujarat Assembly elections. In reference to the prime minister's accusations, he said, "Pakistan koi saazish nahi karta (Pakistan never conspires)."

#WATCH: On being asked if a conspiracy to defeat PM Modi in elections was made in Pakistan, Farooq Abdullah says, 'he himself went to Pakistan,' adds that, 'Pakistan koi saazish nahi karta.' pic.twitter.com/HGw94ltzuX — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

He further said that Modi had gone to Pakistan for a meal when he paid a surprise visit to Lahore and attended former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's grand daughter's wedding ceremony. "Did the Pakistanis conspire against Modi back then?" asked the National Conference leader, according to The Times of India.

Without naming Mani Shankar Aiyar, he said that the Grand Old party would have won Gujarat elections if some leaders had avoided using wrong words, ANIreported. However, regarding Himachal Pradesh elections, he said it was a regular pattern there.

“In Himachal Pradesh, one party unseats the other every five years, its is nothing new,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

At a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur during the campaigning for the Gujarat polls, Modi sought an explanation from the Congress over its top partymen who purportedly met leaders from the neighbouring country.

The prime minister also raised questions over the alleged appeal by former director general of the Pakistan Army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, that senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel be made Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"There were media reports about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice-president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh," Modi had said. The meeting at Aiyar's house carried on for almost three hours, Modi said. "The next day, Aiyar called me 'neech'. This is a serious matter," he added.