Farmers' strike: BJP government feeding farmers bullets, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP government over the farmer's protest, saying it is at war with them and "feeding" them with bullets for demanding their rights.

Referring to the violence during the ongoing farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, he said,"This government is at war with the farmers of our country."

"In BJP's new India, farmers demanding their rights get bullets in return," he said in a tweet.

The Congress party also tweeted, "Those who give us food, the government is feeding them bullets - 3 farmers dead, several injured in police firing in MP."

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also attacked the BJP government in the state for using force on agitating farmers, whose demanded he said was "just and fair".

He said the Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh is crushing and attacking the same farmers on whose support he formed the government in 2013.

Nath also said that he has asked all Congress leaders and workers in the state to support the farmers in their agitation and help them get their rights.

Five persons were killed as the farmers' agitation turned violent in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the victims suffered bullet wounds, but Mandsaur district authorities denied that police fired on the protesters, who were on a rampage.