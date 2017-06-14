Farmers' protest: CPI wants special Parliament session on agrarian crisis

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday demanded a special 10-day session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis in the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPI raised a number of farmers' problems such as lack of irrigation facilities, costly fertilisers, non-availability of quality seeds at reasonable prices, irregular electricity supply, and low minimum support price for their produce.

"This is to bring to your attention that the country is facing an unprecedented agrarian crisis. There is famine and drought in some states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha, while there is bumper crop in some other areas," the CPI said.

It said that the bumper crops and good yields have become "a curse to the peasants" as the prices of onions, tomatoes, chilli and pulses "have fallen by 40-25 per cent" as compared to last year.

"Pulses and wheat were allowed to be imported, while the peasant is suffering because of a low price of his crop of pulses and wheat. Thousands of peasants have already committed suicides and many are on way... The cultivable land is shrinking... The population of farmers is reduced by 1.5 crore in recent period and most of them transformed as agricultural labour," it added.

It said that loan waiver to farmers is "only a temporary relief" and it is "not charity but a necessity".

"The collective anger of the Indian peasant is manifested in small protests in the recent agitations. If not solved, it may take a gigantic form. Hence, we request you to act now, right now," the party said.

The CPI also sought early adoption of the recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission, which suggests reforms in the interests of farmers.

"The CPI urges you to call a special session of Parliament for 10 working days as early as possible with the only agenda of agrarian crisis and to find immediate and permanent solutions," it said.