Factbox - Key nominations for the 2017 Golden Globe awards | Reuters

BEVERLY HILLS The 2017 Golden Globe awards take place on Sunday in Beverly Hills, honoring the best of film and television. Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes will be handed out at a gala dinner hosted by Jimmy Fallon.Following is a list of key nominations.FILM

BEST DRAMA

"Hacksaw Ridge""Hell or High Water""Lion""Manchester by the Sea""Moonlight"BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"20th Century Women""Deadpool""Florence Foster Jenkins""La La Land""Sing Street"BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"Joel Edgerton, "Loving"Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"Denzel Washington, "Fences"BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Amy Adams, "Arrival"Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"Ruth Negga, "Loving"Natalie Portman, "Jackie"BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"Emma Stone, "La La Land"Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle "La La Land"

Tom Ford "Nocturnal Animals"Mel Gibson "Hacksaw Ridge"Barry Jenkins "Moonlight"Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali "Moonlight"Jeff Bridges "Hell or High Water"Simon Helberg "Florence Foster Jenkins"Dev Patel "Lion"Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis "Fences"Naomie Harris "Moonlight"Nicole Kidman "Lion"Octavia Spencer "Hidden Figures"Michelle Williams "Manchester by the Sea"BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Kubo and the Two Strings""Moana""My Life as a Zucchini""Sing""Zootopia"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls"City of Stars" - La La Land"Faith" - Sing"Gold" - Gold"How Far I"ll Go" - MoanaBEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Divines" France"Elle" France"Neruda" Chile"The Salesman" Iran/France"Toni Erdman" GermanyTELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown""Game of Thrones""Stranger Things""This Is Us""Westworld"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

"Atlanta""black-ish""Mozart in the Jungle""Transparent""Veep"BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Rami Malek "Mr. Robot"Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul"Matthew Rhys "The Americans"Liev Schreiber "Ray Donovan"Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe "Outlander"Claire Foy "The Crown"Keri Russell "The Americans"Winona Ryder "Stranger Things"Evan Rachel Wood "Westworld"BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Anthony Anderson "black-ish"Gael Garcia Bernal "Mozart in the Jungle"Donald Glover "Atlanta"Nick Nolte "Graves"Jeffrey Tambor "Transparent"BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY

Rachel Bloom "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"Sarah Jessica Parker "Divorce"Issa Rae "Insecure"Gina Rodriguez "Jane The Virgin"Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"American Crime""The Dresser""The Night Manager""The Night Of""The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"

