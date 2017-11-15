Facing corruption allegations, Kerala transport minister Thomas Chandy resigns from Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet

Kerala NCP leader Thomas Chandy resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet on Wednesday following corruption charges against him, reports said.

According to CNN-News18, Chandy met Vijayan at his residence on Wednesday morning, where he handed over his resignation letter.

Thomas Chandy is facing allegations of large-scale violation of the Kerala Land Conservation Act and Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act by a tourist resort run by Water World Tourism company at Alappuzha, in which he is a board member.

The resignation came just hours after the Cabinet meeting was boycotted by four ministers of the CPI, a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), CNN News18 reported.

Just ahead of the resignation, Vijayan, however, said that the NCP has sought time to discuss the same with its national leadership. Vijayan also added that the issue of Chandy's resignation did not come up in the Cabinet meeting.

"I was entrusted with the decision on Chandy's resignation and also there was a case in the court. Now that the court has made its decision on Tuesday, Chandy and his party leader TP Peetambharan met me in the morning. They said they need to discuss the issue with their party national leadership," Vijayan told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters on Tuesday that there will not be any compromise on lawbreakers if the charges are proved true.

"Action would be taken after legally examining the issue," Balakrishnan said adding legal advice of the advocate general has been received on the same.

With inputs from agencies