Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui blames Mayawati for staging protest against BJP leader

Lucknow: Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Friday blamed party president Mayawati for a protest demonstration last year when derogatory slogans were raised against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's family, including his minor daughter.

"The protest was held on the orders of the Maharani (Mayawati)," Siddiqui told mediapersons after recording his statement before the Lucknow police here in connection with a case in the matter.

Siddiqui recorded his statement on an FIR registered against him and other BSP leaders for allegedly raising derogatory slogans against Singh's minor daughter and wife Swati Singh during the protest.

Siddiqui went to the Hazratganj police station today and gave his statement which was video-recorded.

Singh's comments against Mayawati stirred a hornets' nest in July last year. The BSP had strongly objected to the comments of Singh, an upper caste BJP leader.

In response to Singh's derogatory comments, the BSP had staged a dharna at Hazratganj on 21 July last year, demanding his arrest and branding the BJP as "anti-Dalit". It was during this protest that senior BSP leaders, including Siddiqui, allegedly raised slogans against his minor daughter.

The BJP expelled Singh and initiated a fight in the name of honour of 'beti' (daughter). It later fielded his wife Swati Singh, who won the Assembly election. She is now a senior minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Singh's expulsion was later withdrawn. Singh's wife had filed a police case against a BSP leader who, she said, made what amounted to a sexual threat against her 12-year-old daughter. To a question, Siddiqui had yesterday refused having made any adverse remarks against Swati's minor daughter.

"Video clippings could be checked, I never said anything wrong against her," he had said.