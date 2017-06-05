Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh surrenders in court to serve life term in murder case

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Vijay Singh on Monday surrendered before an additional sessions judge's court in Lucknow to serve the life sentence handed out to him in connection with the 1997 murder case of former Uttar Pradesh minister Brahma Dutt Dwivedi of the BJP.

The court had convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment on 17 July, 2003.

The Allahabad High Court had, on 26 May, dismissed the appeals filed against the lower court's order and upheld Singh's life sentence. It had also directed Singh to surrender before the court on 5 June.

The high court had also upheld the life sentence of co-accused Sanjiv Maheshwari alias Jeeva who is already in jail in connection with another case.