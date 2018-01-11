Ex-BJP MP Nana Patole joins Congress; Ashok Chavan says 'too early' to pick candidate for Bhandara-Gondia bypoll

Mumbai: Former BJP MP Nana Patole has formally joined the Congress, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan announced on Thursday.
Patole met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on 4 January, Chavan said.
However, when asked if Patole will be the party's candidate for Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha by-election, Chavan said, "We have not yet taken a call on this. It's too early to comment."
The decision on candidate will be taken after the by-election's schedule is announced, the Congress leader said.
The by-election became necessary after Patole, who represented the seat, resigned.
When contacted, Patole said that he joined the Congress on 4 January.
"I will abide by the party's directives," he said when asked if he was going to contest the by-election.
Patole, a former Congressman, had joined the BJP on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and contested from Bhandara-Gondia, defeating NCP heavyweight Praful Patel.
Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha membership in December, 2017 citing the state and Central government's "anti-farmer policies".
