EVM tampering row LIVE: Election Commission sets 3 June as challenge date, parties need to confirm interest by 26 May



New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for its challenge to tamper with its electronic voting machines on 20 May, 2017.

At an all-party meeting on May 12, Chief Election Commissioner, Nasim Zaidi, had said that a "challenge" was on the cards for political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recent assembly polls were tampered with.

He had also said that parties can try and prove that EVMs can be tampered with even under strict technical and administrative safeguards as applicable during elections.

In 2009, the commission had held a similar challenge, and it claims no one was able to tamper with its machines. Thereafter, 100 EVMs from various parts of the country were brought to Vigyan Bhawan for the challenge.

At the all-party meet, most of the parties said future elections should be held using EVMs provided they are attached to paper trail machines. There were, however, some parties whose representatives said their faith in the machines has eroded and the EC should revert to the old ballot paper system.

While the BJP, CPI, CPI (M), AIADMK, DMK, NCP, and JD(U) clearly supported the use of EVMs, provided paper trail machines are attached to it, BSP, AAP, Trinamool Congress said that the paper ballot system was better and more transparent.

The BSP and the AAP had alleged that the machines used in the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab were tampered with to favour the BJP. Later, several other parties had joined the chorus and urged the EC to revert to paper ballots.