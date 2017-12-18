Election Results 2017 trends: How BJP surged ahead of Congress in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

Right after counting of votes began on Monday for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sprang ahead of Congress and other rivals in both states. Although different news outlets showed different numbers, initial trends indicated a very close contest between the two major parties, especially in Gujarat.

At around 9.15 am, both the BJP and Congress were leading in about 85 seats each in Gujarat, the least difference the two parties were separated by all morning. In Himachal Pradesh, however, the BJP maintained a consistent lead ahead of the Congress, according to initial trends.

Soon after that, the trends stabilised and the gap between the two parties widened in both states, with BJP inching towards 100 seats and Congress around 75 in Gujarat.

The Election Commission’s official trends for Gujarat show BJP leading in 102 seats, Congress in 71, Bhartiya Tribal Party in two, Nationalist Congress Party in one, and independent candidates in three seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading in 40 seats, Congress in 21, CPM in one and independent candidates in three seats, according to the commission's numbers.

