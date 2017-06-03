Election Commission: Will consider matter if Uttarakhand HC order on EVMs violated

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday said in future if anyone "violates" the order of the Uttarakhand High Court on the constitutionality of the EVM challenge by indulging in its "unhealthy criticism", it will consider the matter and take a decision.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the constitutionality of the Election Commission's EVM challenge held on Saturday saying there is no scope to doubt the fair working of electronic voting machines.

Responding to a question on attacks on the poll panel regarding the reliability of electronic voting machines, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said "in future if we come to know of any such issue where the HC order has been violated directly, we will consider it and take a decision".

He was addressing a press conference on the EVM challenge where he was asked about attacks on the poll panel by political parties.

While several parties have questioned the reliability of EVMs, the AAP had on occasions attacked the poll panel. "It is the duty of the courts to preserve, promote, nurture and maintain independence of constitutional bodies and to insulate them from unhealthy criticism," a division bench of the court had said while rejecting a petition seeking a stay on the EVM challenge.

The HC had also said that the EVMs are "not hackable. There cannot be any manipulation at manufacturing stage. The results cannot be altered by activating a Trojan Horse through a sequence of key presses...There are checks and balances to ensure tamper-proofing of EVMs".