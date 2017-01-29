Election Commission orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on bribery at Goa rally

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday ordered initiation of legal action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his controversial comments about bribery at a rally in Goa.

The ANI reported that the EC directed an FIR or complaint be filed against Kejriwal for his statements on and after 8 January in Goa.

The EC has also stated that a compliance report regarding the legal action against Kejriwal should be sent to the commission by 3 pm on 31 January.

A defiant Kejriwal on Tuesday had once again attacked the EC, accusing it of promoting corruption by restraining him from asking people to take money from his rival parties and vote for AAP.

EC fails to stop this. EC prevents me from saying-"Take money from them n vote 4 us". EC's msg - "vote 4 those who give u money" https://t.co/NppXPnlxIU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2017

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet by AAP leader Ashutosh on money allegedly being distributed to voters in Cumbaruja constituency in Goa. Kejriwal had also retweeted a tweet by an AAP volunteer which said, "Why should we budge if we are right? When court has termed Arvind Kejriwal's statement right, then why is the EC against it."

When sought comments on the sidelines of an event, Election Commissioner AK Joti had refused to respond to Kejriwal's latest remarks but had said, "The person concerned should have thought on the statements made. Everybody is bound by rules and regulations."

"In democracy, there will be some people who will be speaking. You cannot stop everybody."

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said, "We are in the public domain. We will not comment on it." In a letter to Zaidi, Kejriwal had on Monday told the poll panel that his remarks were aimed to containing graft and sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments.

Holding that the EC misinterpreted his comments, he had also asked the poll panel to make him the brand ambassador to put an end to bribery in elections, alleging its order against him will encourage corruption.

On Saturday, Kejriwal was censured by the EC for his comment asking voters in Goa to take money from rival political parties, but vote only for AAP. The commission had also warned of strong action, including derecognition of AAP, if the Delhi chief minister repeated his comments.

With inputs from PTI