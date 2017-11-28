Election Commission of India team arrives to oversee preparations of Tripura Assembly elections

Agartala: A high-level Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti arrived to oversee the preparation for Tripura Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February next year.

The other members of the team are two Election Commissioners: Sunil Arora and Om Prakash Rawat, Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain and Director General, Dhirendra Ojha, official sources said. During their two-day stay the ECI team would meet representatives of various political parties, officials of the state election department, state administration and police.

The ECI team would also meet the representatives of the media on Wednesday, Director of Information and Cultural Affairs, MK Nath said.