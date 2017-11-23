We are very happy': E Palaniswamy-O Panneerselvam faction wins AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol; Sasikala camp may move HC

The E Palaniswamy-O Panneerselvam faction has won the ongoing fight with the VK Sasikala camp over the united AIADMK's "two leaves" symbol, TV reports said on Thursday. According to NDTV, the Election Commission of India has ruled in favour of the Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam camp. However, India Today TV said that the EC is yet to officially announce the verdict.

With the Election Commission restoring the "two leaves" symbol for the ruling faction of the AIADMK, the Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam faction is now the officially recognised AIADMK, India Today TV reported.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister expressed happiness over the verdict and thanked the party cadres for their constant support.

EC has given judgement in our favour, we are very happy. Majority of party workers supported us: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on two leaves symbol

Palaniswamy also denied reports that his faction won the symbol due to its proximity to the BJP.

It is wrong.We had facts on our side and majority of MLAs,MPs and party workers were with us.All this was taken into consideration: TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on allegations that judgement was awarded in their favour due to proximity with BJP

However, CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying that the Sasikala camp will move the Madras High Court against the verdict.

On 8 November, the poll panel had concluded hearing the symbol case and reserved the order. At the seventh hearing, the rival Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam and the Sasikala Natarajan factions concluded their arguments.

Initially two factions led by Panneerselvam and Sasikala had staked claim to the 'two leaves' symbol. The poll panel had originally frozen the symbol on 23 March.

Later, a large group of legislators led by Palaniswamy revolted against Sasikala, who is lodged in a Bengaluru jail in connection with a corruption case, and announced merger with Panneerselvam faction.

Resolutions ousting Sasikala as interim general secretary and her nephew Dinakaran as her deputy were also adopted at the party's general council meeting held on 12 September.

On 14 September, representatives of Dinakaran had approached the EC urging it to declare as invalid the general council meeting, citing a high court order that said any decision taken at the impugned meeting will be subject to the final outcome in the appeal.

