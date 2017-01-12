Election 2017: BJP releases candidate list for Punjab and Goa

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday released the first list of BJP candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The minister released the names of 17 candidates in the first for the upcoming polls. The minister also announced the names of 29 candidates for the Goa polls.

Earlier, a report in The Tribune stated that the BJP was likely to announce the candidates on Wednesday. However, no announcement took place.

The BJP, in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is expected to fight 23 seats, while the Parkash Singh Badal-led party would be contesting the remaining 94 of the 117 seats.

The SAD had earlier released its list of 93 candidates, the The Economic Times noted.

It is being speculated that the party is also expected to release its manifesto.

In October 2016, BJP chief Vijay Sampla said that the party would release the manifesto by December, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. However, that did not materialise.

It is important to note that the Congress party released its manifesto on Monday, in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, "Punjab is a state with tremendous unexploited potential. This potential has not been exploited because of mismanagement by the current government," said Manmohan.

"This election manifesto is a forward looking visionary document, which promises the people that we will undo the damage done to the Punjab economy by the state government in the past 10 years," the former prime minister added.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, while speaking to the press, also addressed the problem of consumption of drugs in the state and said, "Drugs is the first thing we will attack and in four weeks, we will end this drug menace in Punjab."

Punjab goes to polls on 4 February, while counting will take place on 11 March along with the four other states which went to polls.