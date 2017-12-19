EC team to visit Meghalaya to review poll preparedness, meet political leaders before announcing election dates

Shillong: An Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti will visit Meghalaya later this week to review the preparedness of the state to hold assembly elections due early next year, officials said on Tuesday.

"A team of Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti and Election Commissioners OP Rawat and Sunil Arora will be visiting the state on 22-23 December to review the poll preparedness in the state and to settle down any issues related to EVMs and others", Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

The Commission will assess the overall preparedness of the state election machinery to conduct the polls following which the date will be announced shortly, he said.

The Commission will meet the SPs and DCs and the representatives of political parties on 22 December and the following day, the team will meet the chief secretary and the DGP, the CEO said.

Earlier this month, a team of the Commission had visited Meghalaya to see review the preparedness of the state election machinery.