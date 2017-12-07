'Does PM think CJI order is incorrect?': Kapil Sibal slams Narendra Modi, says never represented Sunni Waqf board in Ayodhya case

Days after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal's request to the Supreme Court to defer the Ayodhya hearing until 2019 Lok Sabha elections sparked a row, the senior lawyer claimed the CJI order clearly stated he did not represent the Sunni Waqf Board in the case and was he mentioned in reference to another appeal.

In a press conference, Sibal said, "...Before starting the proceedings, the CJI always asks the lawyer in which appeal are you represented and I responded accordingly. The CJI order says...senior counsel appearing for the appellants in civil appeal 2894 of 2011 and 7226 of 2011 contrary to the spirit of an earlier order filed a status report. So the CJI has written in its order that I am representing in these two appeals and no other. I was appearing for petitioner Mohammed Hashmi's son Iqbal Hashmi, which is clearly stated in the order by the CJI.So does the prime minister think that the CJI order is incorrect?..."

Narendra Modi in a rally in poll-bound Gujarat's had said "Yesterday in the Supreme Court, Congress MP Kapil Sibal was arguing (which is his right) for the Babri Masjid. He is entitled to do that, but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019?"

"Why does he have to link a Ram Mandir (temple) with elections. Is such thinking proper?" Modi asked the crowd. He also accused the Congress of linking the Ram Temple issue with the elections. "Now Congress links Ram Mandir with elections. They are least bothered about the nation," Modi said.

Earlier, responding to Modi's remarks, Sibal said that the prime minister should be more concerned about priorities before the country rather than focusing on who represents whom in court.

The former Union minister also asked the prime minister to check facts before speaking with the public. He was quoted by PTI as saying,"I learnt that the prime minister and Amit Shah have said that I represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court, but I was never representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya issue."

With inputs from agencies