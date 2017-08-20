DMK will work to democratically unseat Palaniswamy-led AIADMK regime, says MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK Working President MK Stalin on Sunday said that his party would work to democratically unseat the Chief Minister K Palaniswamy-led AIADMK Amma regime in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to a one-day strike called by government teachers and employees tomorrow pressing various demands, he said it was the duty of a responsible government to fulfill their reasonable demands.

"We cannot expect it from Palaniswamy regime," which, he said, was "inept" to handle such protests.

Hence, it would be good if the govenment "goes home," he said in a statement, apparently meaning that the AIADMK regime should end.

"Since it will be good if the government goes home, DMK will intensively focus it's attention in democratically unseating this regime by joining hands with government employees."

DMK will do it to save the people of Tamil Nadu and government employees, he said.

Government teachers and employees of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) had staged a huge protest demonstration on 5 August to press for several of their demands, including implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

The employees body had said that if the government does not call JACTTO-GEO for talks and come forward to implement their demands, an indefinite strike would be launched from 7 September and a one-day token strike would be held on 22 August.