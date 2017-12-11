DMK to protest on Cyclone Ockhi's 'missing fishermen' issue; MK Stalin to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chennai: Opposition DMK will stage a protest here on Tuesday urging the Centre and state government to expedite rescue of missing Kanyakumari fishermen post Cyclone Ockhi, party working president MK Stalin said on Monday.

The DMK leader also said he has sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to take up the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed different figures were being given by various officials in the state government and Ministers on the number of fishermen missing since the cyclone hit Kanyakumari recently, especially affecting the fishermen community.

Scores of them who had ventured into the sea for fishing prior to the cyclone are yet to return, according to their families and relatives.

"The Centre and state governments are ignorant in conducting a survey (of missing fishermen). I have been insisting that only if Kanyakumari is declared as a disaster-affected district can due steps (to address problems) be taken," the DMK leader said.

"DMK fishermen's wing will stage a massive agitation on Tuesday pressing the Centre and the state government to expedite rescue of missing fishermen," Stalin said adding he will lead the protest.

Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said he had sought an appointment with the Governor to discuss "fishermen's issues."

Since the governor was not in town, an appointment was likely on Wednesday, he added.

In a separate statement, Stalin questioned why Chief Minister K Palaniswamy has not visited Kanyakumari so far and met families of missing fishermen.

He criticised Palaniswamy for focusing on the RK Nagar bypoll and the birth centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder, the late chief minister, MG Ramachandran.