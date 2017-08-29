DMK seeks time with President to request immediate floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sought a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on 31 August to press for an immediate floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly so that the Edappadi Palaniswami government can be asked to prove its majority.

Disclosing this to media, DMK Working President MK Stalin said at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday that MPs belonging to the DMK, Congress, Left parties and Muslim League would be part of the delegation to meet Kovind.

He said he was hopeful that time would be granted for the meeting with the President in Delhi.

A DMK delegation on Sunday met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and put forward the demand that the Assembly should be immediately convened and the Chief Minister directed to face a floor test because the government has been "reduced" to a minority with 22 MLAs owing allegiance to the TTV Dhinakaran faction.