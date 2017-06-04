DMK chief MK Stalin blasts BJP, accuses Centre of making India a 'theocratic state'

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin alleged that the BJP-led central government was making all efforts to make India a "theocratic State". He also pitched for opposition unity and committing to work alongside like-minded parties.

"The BJP regime at the Centre is struggling to make India a theocratic state and they are making all efforts for it," he said at an event to celebrate the 94th birthday of his father and DMK chief M Karunanidhi and completion of his 60 years as an MLA.

Stalin alleged that the BJP was trying to bring in "religious leaders", to head states in a planned fashion, and this "should not be forgotten".

He said to end the "autocratic rule" of the BJP and upholding democracy in India was the biggest challenge now. Had Karunanidhi been active now, he would have been the first person to raise his voice against the Centre, Stalin said. "In the struggle to protect India, he would have guided us," he added.

For DMK, ideals and goals were the key, and not power, he said, and recalled the dismissal of his party's government in 1976 due to opposition to the Emergency and later in 1991. Asking if the Centre had fulfilled its electoral promises, he said it has not done it.

He questioned the central government over a range of issues including "lack of job creation", not bringing back black money from abroad, cattle ban issue, Hindi imposition, demonetisation and not increasing farmers income. He said "we are not dolls" to dance to the tune of the Centre and the idea to "remove thorny woods" was to bring up a "garden".

Accusing the BJP of trying to decimate the opposition in view of it having a majority, he said all moves were being made now to make the country a "saffron nation". "Let us unite to usher in a secular government," he said, and pledged his party's support against the BJP regime and warned the Centre not to lead to another "independence movement".

He said people were prepared to oppose the Centre and parties should unite to usher in true state autonomy and uphold values like secularism. On the three-year anniversary of the BJP regime, he asked if the Centre was worried about the people's problems or in solving them.

"In three years, nothing has been done and they did not bother about anything. To hide it, measures like demonetisation and cattle ban are being done," Stalin said.

He praised Karunanidhi for being one of those instrumental in the making of several prime ministers like Indira Gandhi, AB Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, and I K Gujral and even presidents. "He was a beacon who decided the direction of national politics," Stalin said.

Hitting out at Modi, Stalin recalled how he got permission immediately to meet VP Singh when he was prime minister, "now you cannot get permission (to meet PM Modi)".

Without naming the BJP or its state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, he made a veiled attack against the party and her for making some criticism with regard to Karunanidhi's birthday and diamond jubilee event. Stalin hailed Karunanidhi for winning elections consecutively, for steering the party for 48 years, and being chief minister for about 19 years in his five stints.

Regretting that Karunanidhi could not participate in the event, he said they tried to bring the nonagenarian leader to the function. However, since doctors advised against it due to the risk of his acquiring infection, he said the top leader could not

take part in the event.