Digvijaya Singh lauds Rajasthan BJP MLA who charged party leadership with graft

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday hailed Rajasthan minister and BJP MLA Ghanshyam, who has accused the state leadership of his party of being "mired in corruption".

Ghanshyam had stirred a hornet's nest on Sunday with his remarks apparently targeting his party leaders and was on Monday served a show-cause notice by the BJP National Discipline Committee for alleged "anti-party activities".

However, he denied getting any such notice and added that some people think they have got by the birth right to rule and to loot but this will not go a long way in the democracy. Supporting the BJP MLA, Digvijaya tweeted: "chalo Rajasthan BJP me koi to mard nikla (well, at least, someone has the guts to speak in Rajasthan BJP)."

The Congress veteran also urged the BJP MLA to speak about "corruption" in Central government and make prime minister Narendra Modi recall his statement: "Na khaunga aur na khane dunga (Will neither take bribe, nor let anyone take it)."

In another tweet, Digvijaya asked Ghanshyam to focus on the "corruption of BJP which originated from east Gujarat by a duo who are now in Delhi."