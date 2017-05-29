Digvijaya Singh accuses Arun Jaitley for the graft case against Himachal Pradesh chief minister

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday dragged Union minister Arun Jaitley in the matter concerning disproportionate assets case against Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, alleging it was filed at the instance of the BJP leader.

The Congress general secretary, who stood surety for the chief minister who was granted bail in the case by a Delhi court, said the current case was "part of a campaign" against the Himachal Pradesh politician since he took action against alleged corrupt practices in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

"He (Virbhadra) is falsely implicated at the instance of Jaitley," he told reporters outside the court.

Digvijaya Singh also asked the prime minister to start an investigation into the alleged role of Jaitley in cricket bodies.

"The Prime Minister should start an investigation against Jaitley since he says that 'neither will I eat (indulge in corruption), nor allow others to do so'. It is not only us, but even their own MP Kirti Azad has made allegations against Jaitley," the Congress leader said.

He also said that Virbhadra Singh was one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the country and his honesty was "well known".