Demonetisation: Restrictions should be removed, urges Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Maintaining opposition to demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that millions of people were facing hardship and demanded lifting of restrictions.

"Restrictions should be removed. Hardships being faced by millions due to #DeMonetisation", she said in a tweet.

"Trinamool Congress is organising nationwide protest against Modi babu's shameless flop-show #NoteBandi," she wrote in another tweet.

Banerjee said that that protest is being held for three days from Monday in Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Punjab, Kishanganj (Bihar), Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand and Delhi.

TMC activists staged a protest in front of Reserve Bank of India office here as well as the CBI office besides many places in the districts.

TMC leader and state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told reporters here that the party chief instructed them to be on the streets until they achieve their goal.

"This is not the end of our agitation. More protest programme will be announced," he said.