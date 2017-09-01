Demonetisation: Congress seeks white paper on economy after RBI reveals data on note ban

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, demanding the Centre to come out with a white paper on the economy, ANI reported.

Government must come out with a White Paper on the economy, they have been stonewalling this demand of Congress: Anand Sharma,Congress pic.twitter.com/ZNRWeBKZMe — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

Sharma's remarks comes two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that 99 percent of the scrapped currency notes came back into the system post-demonetisation. As per the data released by RBI, out of the 15.44 lakh crore of notes which were taken out of circulation due to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Rs 15.28 lakh crore had returned to the system by way of deposits by the public.

Ever since then, the Opposition has been targeting the Modi government over 'demonetisation failure'.

Terming the demonetisation move as the "biggest scam", Congress has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation. Party's vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the move was a 'colossal disaster' that 'cost innocent lives' and 'ruined' the economy. "Will the Prime Minister own up," he asked in the tweet.

P Chidambaram called demonetisation move a 'disaster' and 'anti-national'. He also questioned the Narendra Modi government on whether its demonetisation decision was designed to convert black money into white.

"Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to RBI. That is 1 percent. The economist behind the demonitisation move deserves nobel prize. Shame on RBI which 'recommended' demonetisation," the former finance minister said.

Supporting the Opposition over this issue, Communist Party of India (Marxist) called note ban a "money laundering exercise". The party also supported the demand that the government bring a "black paper" on the issue.

The government had on 8 November banned old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in an attempt to weed out black money in the country. The old notes were allowed to be deposited in banks, with unusual deposits coming under income tax scrutiny.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended the demonetisation move, stating that the exercise was not just aimed at unearthing unaccounted wealth but also about getting more number of people under the tax net, improving digitisation, and curbing terrorist financing.

“The real object of demonetisation was formalisation, attack on black money, less cash currency, bigger tax base, digitisation, a blow to terrorism,” Jaitley said.

“And we do believe that in each of these areas, the effect of demonetisation has been extremely positive.”

He also praised the government's move, saying that deposits of "overwhelmingly large amount" of money in banks has ended anonymity around it and helped fix liabilities.

"As the demonetisation progressed, it was quite clear that people have found new ways and means, legitimately or otherwise, to get the money into the banking system irrespective of the consequences they will face later."

With inputs from agencies