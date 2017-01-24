Demonetisation: Centre must publicise good results of note ban, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had supported demonetisation in a sharp deviation from his alliance partners RJD and Congress, on Tuesday demanded the Centre to tell people about "good results" of scrapping high value currency notes.

"We JD(U) took an in-principle stand and supported the Centre's demonetisation move and welcomed it as the intention was right. Prime Minister had sought 50 days, and now 77 days have passed. PM should tell the people of the country about the good results of the demonetisation drive. People are waiting," Kumar said.

"It is our JD(U) demand that the Centre should tell the good results of demonetisation," the JD(U) national president said.

"I think the intention behind demonetisation was right. What is the harm if hidden unaccounted wealth comes back into the system through deposit in banks?" he said justifying his support.

Kumar also asked the Centre to tell the people about the total amount of black money, out of the total money that has returned to the system.

He was addressing a function organised by JD(U)'s Extremely Backward Class (EBC) cell to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur.

The JD(U) core committee had on Monday reportedly decided to maintain its earlier stand to support currency scrapping but speak against 'poor arrangements' in its implementation.

Kumar said those working in the unorganised sector were particularly suffering from lack of jobs due to demonetisation and demanded that the Centre compensate them.

Asserting that he took a principled stand on demonetisation, Kumar said it unfortunately triggered political speculation about him inching closer to BJP, with which he had broken ties in June 2013.

"I speak my mind whenever I think that the issue is right ...People had difficulties and hardships due to inappropriate preparations of the government to carry the drive for 50 days. Notwithstanding difficulties faced, the people rejoiced that the exercise has hit hard those who have amassed huge assets illegally. More or less, this is my thinking too," he said.

Kumar had supported Centre's demonitisation move to check corruption, black money and counterfiet currency, and had termed it as a "bold step" while his alliance partners had been critical of it.