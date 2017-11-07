Demonetisation biggest failure since Independence and caused 'toxic effects', says NCP

Mumbai: The Modi government's decision to scrap high-value currency notes last year has been the biggest failure since Independence, the NCP on Tuesday said.

"None of the reasons cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out to be true even a year after demonetisation. We cannot see even a single good thing which has come out due to this exercise," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde told reporters.

The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council added that on the contrary, it caused "innumerable toxic effects".

"In the last one year, unemployment has increased and the unorganised and agriculture sectors have suffered a huge setback. The growth rate has come down drastically and the industrial sector has still not been able to stand on its feet again," he said.

"The ruling party has taken advantage by misleading crores of Indians. This is the biggest failure of a government since we achieved Independence," he said.

Munde further sought to know if the government had the courage to come out with a white paper on the state of economy and the agriculture sector post demonetisation.