Delhi sealing drive row: AAP, BJP clamour to take credit for changes to Master Plan 2021

New Delhi: Both AAP and BJP on Friday took credit for changes made to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, aimed at providing relief to city traders from the ongoing sealing drive.

The decision to make the changes to the master plan was taken at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday morning.

DDA comes under the ambit of the central government.

The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges.

The drive is being implemented by the three BJP-led municipal corporations in the national capital.

DDA member and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, addressing party supporters after the meeting, said the changes happened due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "struggle".

"It was due to AAP's struggle that traders got this relief," he said.

Meanwhile, DDA member and BJP MLA OP Sharma termed the changes to the master plan as a "historic decision by the central government" and alleged that Kejriwal was misleading traders on the sealing drive.

The AAP and BJP have locked horns over the sealing drive with both parties blaming each other.

The proposed changes in the master plan are — increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) of commercial establishments; permission to run businesses in the basement; and a decrease in conversion charges.

"The board has approved these changes. They will now be put in the public domain for three days and a meeting will be called after that," BJP MLA and DDA member, Vijender Gupta told IANS.

The changes are expected to be notified as amendments to the master plan after the next meeting.