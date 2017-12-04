Delhi HC to pass order on VK Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran's plea to use 'hat' symbol in RK Nagar bypoll at 4 pm today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on an interim plea by Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran (also spelled as Dinakaran) group of AIADMK for using the 'hat' symbol in the upcoming RK Nagar assembly constituency by-poll.

Justice Indermeet Kaur heard arguments on behalf of the Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran group, the poll panel and the faction of Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam and said it will pass an order at 4 pm on Monday.

The court also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Panneerselvam, Palaniswamy and two others on the Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea challenging the poll panel's 23 November order allotting the 'two-leaves' symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswamy faction.

The main petition will be heard on 12 February, the court said.