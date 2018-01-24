Delhi HC seeks EC's response on rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's plea for name, symbol of his faction

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Election Commission on sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's (named also spelled as Dinakaran) plea to use a suitable name or symbol for his faction till his plea laying claim to the two-leaves symbol is decided.

Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice to Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswamy and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, to whose group the Election Commission has alloted the 'two-leaves' symbol of AIADMK and sought their stand on the matter.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on 6 February.