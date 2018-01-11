Delhi HC rejects bail plea of TTV Dhinakaran aide Sukesh Chandrashekhar in AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol bribery case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the arrested middleman in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case involving sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, media reports said.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi Police over Chandrashekhar's bail plea and directed it to file a counter affidavit in the matter by 22 January.

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on 16 April last year, was named in the chargesheet for alleged offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by VK Sasikala, was arrested on 25 April and was granted bail on 1 June.

The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe Election Commission officials. Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly taking money from Dinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the AIADMK's "two leaves" symbol for the Sasikala faction.

According to the police, Rs 1.3 crore in cash was allegedly recovered from him at the time, after a hotel in Chanakyapuri area of south Delhi was raided.

The police had on 14 July last year filed a 701-page chargesheet claiming that money recovered from Chandrashekhar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

A special court later in the month had dismissed Chandrashekhar's bail plea. He had sought bail on grounds that his custody was not required as the investigation regarding him was complete.

The prosecutor had opposed the bail plea saying that the investigation in the case was still going on. Chandrashekhar was also charged with the alleged offence of taking gratification by illegal means to influence public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

If convicted, the offences carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

With inputs from PTI