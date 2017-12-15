You are here:
Delhi HC denies interim stay on Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha; allows him to keep allowance, govt bungalow

PoliticsPTIDec, 15 2017 17:32:34 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass an interim order on a plea for a stay on former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav's disqualification as a Rajya Sabha member.

File image of Sharad Yadav. PTI

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, however, allowed Yadav to draw allowances, perks and retain his bungalow as an MP, but restrained him from attending the Winter Session of Parliament.

The session, which started from Friday, is scheduled to go on till 5 January.

The court also sought the response of the Rajya Sabha chairman besides member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, who is leader of the JD(U) in the Upper House, on Yadav's plea challenging December 4 order of the chairman disqualifying him as an MP.

The court has fixed the main petition for hearing on 1 March next year.


The order came on Yadav's plea challenging his disqualification on several grounds, including that he was not given a hearing before the 4 December order was passed.

Yadav had sought interim relief to attend the Parliament session.


