Delhi Garbage Crisis: AAP protests against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, demands concrete steps

New Delhi: AAP councillors, volunteers and leaders of Opposition in the city's three civic bodies on Wednesday staged a protest against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, demanding a concrete solution to the national capital's garbage woes.

AAP's Kirari MLA Rituraj torched Tiwari's effigy at the former's constituency to protest the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) decision to dump the city's garbage at Rani Khera, claiming that over five lakh people would be affected by the move.

"People in the area can die (because of this). We will not allow the garbage to be dumped in Rani Khera," he said. The decision to use Rani Khera as an alternative site was taken after a tower of garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi collapsed on September 1, killing two persons.

The AAP blamed the BJP-controlled civic bodies and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the accident. The Kejriwal-led party contended that the corporations could not arrange for an alternative site for years, and that they lacked a long-term solid waste management plan.

"Manoj Tiwari, during the MCD elections this year, had promised the people of Delhi that if the BJP would win the elections, it would, in the first 100 days, completely eradicate any problem related to garbage," the party said in a statement.

It added that the the "MCD's reality has come out in the open after the Ghazipur accident". Tiwari, meanwhile, said that action should be taken against the civic officers responsible for the Ghazipur incident.

He, however, added that the incident could have been avoided if the Delhi government had taken cognisance of it. "The intentions of the Delhi government are not to solve problems but to create a bigger problem by creating a landfill in Yamuna Khadar," Tiwari claimed.

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday came down heavily on the AAP-led Delhi government and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the Ghazipur landfill collapse, saying "nothing can be more humiliating than people being killed under garbage hill".