Delhi Budget 2018-19: Congress slams AAP's 'Green Budget', says it fails to meet aspirations of people

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Thursday alleged that the AAP government had failed to utilise allocated funds for schemes last year.

It also claimed the Budget presented by it was "hollow with manipulated statistics” and falls short of fulfilling aspirations of the people.

Reacting to the Budget, the party's leaders claimed that the present dispensation had “ruined” the work the Congress government did under chief ministership of Sheila Dikshit.

"The 2018-19 Delhi Budget does not fulfil aspirations of the people as it is a trick of statistics to deceive them," Maken said.

“The funds were allowed to lapse in the previous three budgets, and this budget also falls in the same category," he alleged.

Rubbishing the AAP government's claim of presenting the first "green budget", he accused that the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation did nothing to control the worsening air quality in the city.

Maken also rubbished the claims of the government in transforming the transport, health and education sectors.