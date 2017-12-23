Delhi BJP workers protest near Arvind Kejriwal's residence over hike in school fees, Max Hospital row

New Delhi: Delhi BJP workers, including members of the party's Purvanchal Morcha and youth wing, protested on Friday near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the increase in school fees and the issue of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh wrongly declaring a baby dead.

The protesters began their march from Chandgi Ram Akhara, raising slogans against Kejriwal, but were stopped near the chief minister's residence by the police.

The Delhi unit president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Sunil Yadav, alleged that the Kejriwal government had signed a "secret pact" with the hospital to let it function despite the grave mistake committed by the private facility.

The hospital's licence was cancelled by the Delhi government following an uproar by the family members. But it resumed operations on Wednesday after it got relief from an appellate authority, which stayed the government's order.

"Kejriwal government under a secret pact with the Max Hospital administration issued a very weak and frivolous ban order which could not stand scrutiny for a single hearing before a quasi-judicial authority," Yadav alleged.

The Delhi government has allowed private schools to hike their fees. The move has hit the poor and the middle-class, especially those from the Purvanchal region settled in Delhi, said Manish Singh, the chief of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha.

The government claims it would not allow any hike in the fees but its education department on 17 October issued a circular allowing the schools to raise their fees, Singh said.