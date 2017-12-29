Delhi BJP stages protest near Arvind Kejriwal's residence against water tariff hike, claims AAP betrayed its poll promise

New Delhi: Delhi BJP workers on Friday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines against water tariff hike.

A 20-percent hike in water tariff will affect those consumers who have non-metered connections, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

"This will severely hit the entire middle class, especially those residing in group housing societies, unauthorised colonies or Jhuggi clusters who don't have

metered connections," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that the AAP government was going back on its poll promises.

"The Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising free water for all and electricity at half of the prevailing rates in 2015, but it ditched the citizen on both issues," he said.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) earlier this week approved a combined 20 percent hike in water and sewer charges in the national capital for consumption above 20,000 litres a month.

The new rates will come into force in February, 2018.