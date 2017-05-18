Delhi BJP protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence over water crisis

New Delhi: West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday protested outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the "water crisis" in the city.

The two leaders along with party workers reached Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence demanding a meeting with him. The officials at the chief minister's house, however, turned down their request, citing his "busy" schedule.

Verma and Sirsa then broke pitchers outside the chief minister's house as a mark of protest and accused Kejriwal of "holidaying" on a working day.

"We were trying to meet the chief minister for the last two days but an appointment was refused. His officials made us wait for two hours and later said he was busy. We decided to meet him at his residence but he went away through the back door," they told reporters.

Later, they tried to meet Kejriwal at South Avenue where he had gone for a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee.

They were, however, stopped at a barricade erected by the police near the venue of the meeting.

Sirsa accused Kejriwal of "pursuing his political agenda" and "evading" a meeting with public representatives who wanted to raise a genuine issue before him.

He said a letter was written to Kejriwal a few days ago, apprising him of the "alarming" water crisis but no steps were taken to meet the challenge.

"We have received thousands of complaints from residents of West Delhi in the last few days regarding the acute water shortage," he added.