Delhi: AAP wins Maujpur, Congress Sarai Pipal Thala in MCD bypoll

New Delhi: The AAP won east Delhi's Maujpur ward while the Congress bagged Sarai Pipal Thala in the municipal corporation bypoll, the results for which were declared by the Delhi Sate Election Commission on Tuesday.

In Maujpur, AAP candidate Reshma got 9,374 votes and defeated Congress candidate Rekha Sharma who bagged 8,675 votes.

Congress candidate Mukesh Kumar Goel won the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Sarai Pipal Thala ward with 10,946 votes as against the BJP's Mangat Ram Sharma's 8,203 votes.

Goel secured 44.10 percent of the polled votes while Mangat Ram got 33.04 percent.

The by-polls were conducted on 14 May in Maujpur and on 21 May in Sarai Pipal Thala. The elections in the two wards were countermanded earlier due to the death of two Samajwadi Party candidates.

The BJP has swept the Delhi municipal polls by winning 181 seats, AAP has bagged 47 seats while the Congress has on only 30 seats. With these wins, the AAP and the Congress will now have 48 and 31 seats respectively.