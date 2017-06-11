Deepa Jayakumar accuses Sasikala, brother Deepak of conspiring to kill Jayalalithaa

J Jayalalithaa's niece, Deepa Jayakumar, accused her brother Deepak and political rival Sasikala of conspiring to kill the late Tamil Nadu chief minister who died in December 2016, adding that they should be punished for the act, reports said.

"He (Deepak) is culpable like Sasikala. He killed Amma along with her (Sasikala). They did it for the money," The Times of India quoted Deepa as saying.

Deepa reportedly also said that she would be filing a criminal case against Deepak for "cheating her" and for "conspiring with Sasikala" to kill her aunt.

Deepa also suggested there was a threat to her husband's life. "They (rowdies) are coming to my house and threatening me. They are shadowing my husband everywhere he goes and I suspect that they are plotting (to kill him)," she said, according to the The Times of India report.

Earlier on Sunday, high drama had played out at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa in Chennai when Deepa was not allowed to enter it, triggering protests by her supporters.

AIADMK Amma camp sources, who were present at the residence, said Deepa made an unscheduled visit and wanted to garland a portrait of her late aunt kept on the front porch, PTI reported.

Deepa alleged that her brother had called her to Poes Garden at 5.30 am, but once she reached, she wan't not allowed to enter the premises, ANI reported. Deepa also said that she, along with her supporters, will stand outside the house until she is allowed inside.

We will stand here & will go inside come what may: Deepa Jayakumar on being prevented from entering into Poes Garden residence pic.twitter.com/RCZQgnj797 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

As the incident blew up, security was reportedly beefed up in the posh locality amidst allegations from a section of reporters that they were stopped from covering Deepa's visit.

With inputs from agencies