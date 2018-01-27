Days after suspension from party, Baijayant Panda says conspiracy has been hatched against him

Puri (Odisha): Suspended BJD MP Baijayant Panda on Saturday said a conspiracy has been hatched against him and he is worried that party president Naveen Patnaik could not understand it.

Panda said he spoke the truth keeping in mind the interests of the party and that was why action was taken against him.

"There has been a conspiracy against me for some days. I am worried that my leader (Naveen Patnaik) could not understand the conspiracy," Panda said.

After he was suspended, the MP had talked about a conspiracy hatched against him allegedly by an IAS officer now controlling the party.

Stating that he was deeply hurt over the development, Panda said he had never expected to quit the party or create disturbance.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal suspended the MP from Kendrapara for alleged anti-party activities on 24 January and on Friday asked to resign from the Lok Sabha on moral and ethical grounds.

"Had Biju Babu (Naveen Patnaik's father Biju Patnaik) been alive, he would have welcomed my views. People who consider Biju Babu as their ideal would never hesitate to speak the truth," Panda said after paying tributes at Biju Patnaik Memorial in Puri.

On his future course of action, Panda said he would decide about it after settling down peacefully .