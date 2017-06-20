Darjeeling unrest: Sikkim's ruling party extends support to Gorkhaland demand

Gangtok: Sikkim's ruling party SDF on Tuesday extended its support to the "democratic demand" for a separate Gorkhaland, while thousands of people took out a candlelight march here in solidarity with the people of Darjeeling.

A meeting of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leadership decided to extend support to the "democratic demand" for a separate Gorkhaland and expressed its opposition to the "illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional" acts committed in Darjeeling. It hoped that peace would return to the Darjeeling hills soon and demands of the Gorkha people would be fulfilled.

The Sikkim Assembly had, on 29 March, 2011, passed a resolution in favour of Gorkhaland.

The SDF also appealed to the Centre, the West Bengal government, the people of Darjeeling and the political parties in the hills to ensure that the national highway, which connects Siliguri to Gangtok and passes through the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal, was left open as it was the "lifeline" of land-locked Sikkim.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from all walks of life took out a candlelight march here in the evening in solidarity with the people of Darjeeling and to mourn the death of two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists during clashes with the police on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Sikkim district said his counterpart in Kalimpong had informed him that police pickets were set up at Kirney, Chitray, Lohapul, Kalijhora etc. to provide security to the vehicles plying on the national highway and that the police personnel would escort them to safety.