Darjeeling unrest: CPM blames BJP, TMC for Gorkhaland agitations

Hyderabad: The CPM on Tuesday blamed the BJP and the TMC for a violent agitation in the Darjeeling hills for a separate state and demanded that the West Bengal government and the Centre initiate talks to address the issue.

"We do not support the demand for a separate state. It will be too small a place. Their issues were resolved by autonomous district councils when the Left Front was in power," CPM general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee "unnecessarily created an atmosphere that she is going to accept their demands" and the BJP indulged in politics over the issue to bag the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, he alleged.

He said the two parties were responsible for the current situation. "At this juncture, this issue can be settled only through negotiations," he added.

"We appeal to Gorkha people to see reason and come to the negotiating table," he said.

The primary responsibility to address the issue lies with the West Bengal government but the BJP should also do its bit as it gave "false hopes", Reddy said.

"Generally, it is the state (responsibility). But, the BJP and party MP SS Ahluwalia gave them hopes," he said.

"So, they should also see to it that the issue is resolved. They are responsible for the fire in Darjeeling," the CPM leader said.