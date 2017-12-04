Cyclone Ockhi: BJP accuses Kerala govt of 'criminal negligence' for failing to protect people despite timely alert

Kochi: BJP in Kerala on Sunday accused the CPM-led LDF government of failure to protect the lives of people from cyclone Ockhi which battered the southern coastal areas of the state despite timely alert.

"There was a criminal negligence on the part of the state government in dealing with the crisis," party state president Kummanam Rajasekheran told reporters in Kochi.

He alleged that the state government failed to act promptly even after getting a cyclone alert from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services on 28 November.

"The state government did not take it seriously. This gross negligence from the Kerala government authorities paved way for one of the biggest tragedies in the state," Rajendran alleged.

He said cases should be registered against those responsible for the negligence.

Nine persons died in rain-related incidents in the state due to the impact of Ochki, which brought heavy rains accompanied by strong wind besides leaving hundreds of fishermen stranded in sea.