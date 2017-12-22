The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will meet on Friday to welcome new party President Rahul Gandhi and will discuss the current political issues, especially in the wake of the 2G spectrum case verdict acquitting all accused.
The Congress party said it stands vindicated after the verdict on Thursday as the 2G spectrum case was over spectrum allocation during the UPA regime and had given the opposition ammunition to attack the government with over alleged corruption, leading it to lose the elections in 2014.
This will be first CWC meeting after Rahul Gandhi took charge as Congress President on December 16 from his mother Sonia Gandhi, and he will be felicitated by the members.
The party is also expected to discuss the economic situation in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat elections.
Modi had insinuated that Singh along with others were hatching a conspiracy with Pakistan's support to ensure that BJP lost Gujarat polls.
The party is also expected bring in organisational changes as Rahul Gandhi had recently said that his plan was to transform the Congress from bottom upwards and he will like to bring in many new, young, exciting and dynamic faces.
The party will also discuss its future strategy after the Gujarat elections, where it managed to restrict BJP to 99 seats.
The party has to prepare to face the challenge of the next round of assembly polls in 2018 -- first in Karnataka and later in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- that will be crucial for Gandhi and the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
Assembly polls will also be held early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.
Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 07:25 pm | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017 09:18 pm
Highlights
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress president is a lying machine
Rahul Gandhi likely to attend all days of Winter Session in Parliament - CNN-News18
Watch: Rahul Gandhi's media briefing after CWC meet
Rahul Gandhi briefing the press at Congress HQ
Modi's Gujarat model is a lie: Rahul Gandhi
PM silent on corruption. lies of BJP regime: Rahul Gandhi
In a rare media interaction of a Congress president after CWC meet, Rahul Gadhi spoke briefly but his entire three-minute speech was based on the BJP.
He said, "The whole architecture of BJP is about lies, the whole structure is about lies.. Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out on front of you but why is the prime minister silent on issues of corruption."
BJP's whole foundation is based on lies: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said that the entire regime of the BJP seems to be based on lie. He said that from demonetisation, to Gabbar Singh Tax, to the Rafale deal, everything is a tower of lies. He also said that the prime minister's silence of corruption is questionable.
Rahul Gandhi addresses the press
Congress Working Committee ends, press briefing expected shortly
Two hour long CWC meeting concluded at 24 Akbar Road. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has left the Congress headquarters but Rahul Gandhi is expected to brief the press.
Congress Working Committee ends, press briefing expected shortly
Two hour long CWC meeting concluded at 21 Akbar Road. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has left the Congress headquarters but Rahul Gandhi si expected to brief the press.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Saturday. He will visit Somnath Temple at 10.30 am. After that he will have a meeting with Congress leaders of north zone, followed by central zone, Saurashtra zone and south zone of the state, perhaps analysing the election results. Although the party managed to improve its tally in Gujarat elections, it lost the polls.
CWC meet likely to conclude soon
Digvijay Singh, AK Antony give CWC a miss
The CWC members missing are Digvijay Singh, AK Antony, Sushil Shinde, P Chidambaram and Ashok Gehlot. While, Chidambaram is out of city, Gehlot is in Gujarat having meeting with state Congress members. Rahul will visit Gujarat tomorrow to have meeting with Gujarat Congress leaders, workers and newly elected MLAs.
Party top brass present at first ever CWC meet with Rahul Gandhi at Congress' helm
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mohsina Kidwai, Kamal Nath, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, CP Joshi, BK Hari Prasad, Oscar Fernandez, Janardan Dwivedi, Vilas Muttemwar, Karan Singh Ambica Soni, Hemu Probha Saikia, Sushila Tiriya are present in the meeting as CWC members.
Congress Working Committee meeting underway behind closed doors
The Congress Party headquarters bear a deserted look on the inside as the CWC meeting is in progress behind closed doors. Only SPG personnel and Seva Dal workers are allowed inside. However, a large number of party workers are waiting outside 24 Akbar Road.
In Pictures: Inside visuals from CWC meet
Congress supporters throng party HQ to catch a glimpse of Rahul, Sonia
A large crowd of party supporters is waiting outside Congress HQ to have a glimpse of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. However, the main gate is closed amid tight security and no one is allowed to.enter the headquarters.
Congress CWC to deliberate on strategy to hike up 2G, Adarsh scam verdict
CWC is expected to deliberate on (and perhaps come out with a resolution claiming vindication) is the party's position on the 2G verdict. The party will likely yet again affirm its faith in former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s handling of matters pertaining to the issue.
And then the Bombay High Court's order striking down Maharashtra Governor CV Rao's sanction to prosecute senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh Society scam, comes as another bonus.
Coming a day after the Special CBI Court verdict in the 2G scam cases in New Delhi, Friday's Bombay High Court verdict in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society imbroglio would be seen as another major embarrassment for the ruling BJP in the state and Centre. The Congress party, armed with the two verdicts is likely to device a strategy to corner the ruling BJP on these issues.
Sonia Gandhi attends CWC meeting as Rahul Gandhi presides over meet
Congress' longest serving president Sonia Gandhi is attending the CWC meeting as a member today. "Soniaji is in the meeting as CWC member. This is happening after a long time," a Congress source said.
It will be first time in the past several decades that a former party president also sits in the meeting along with the new president — in this case, Sonia and Rahul respectively. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi held the post of Congress president as long as they lived. PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri filled in the slot from 1992 to 1998 when Sonia in the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was not prepared to get into active politics and become Congress president.
Earlier, there were some speculations around whether Sonia would attend the meeting. What heightened curiosity over her presence or non-presence at the meeting is the fact that on the opening day of Parliament when she came face to face with the media after Rahul’s elevation as Congress president, Sonia had said "My role is now to retire". That became major news, instantaneously sparking off debates about her retirement from politics.
Massive security arrangements at Congress CWC
Outside the meeting hall, there is heavy security cover of Delhi police and SPG. Entire media team and TV crews have been asked to stand at a corner near the entry gate of 24 Akbar Road. Congress front organization Seva Dal workers in white uniform are in charge of internal security.
Oommen Chandy, Shashi Tharoor likely to make it to CWC
Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and suave Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor are likely to make it to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), either as permanent or special invitees to the party's highest decision-making body, according to the buzz in Congress circles in Kerala.
Speculation here is rife that while former Defence Minister AK Antony is already a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, Chandy and Tharoor could be the new leaders from Kerala, who could likely make it to the CWC.
Tharoor is reported to have worked behind the scenes when Gandhi on his last trip to the US, made a huge impression, party leaders said.
Inside visuals from the Congress CWC meet
Shakeup in Congress ranks expected
According to several media reports, an organisational revamp is much overdue in the Congress. With Rahul Gandhi taking over as the new chief, he is likely to include several young faces in the party top ranks and bring in new faces from the youth wing of the party, of which he has been a president since long. The changes are likely to be effected at a special session of the party leadership meeting in the new year, however, key decisions may be taken today.
Watch: Visuals of Congress top-brass reach Congress Headquarters
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi reach Congress HQ
Manmohan Singh arrive at Congress HQ for CWC meet
Meanwhile... the party leaders take to streets against BJP, former CAG Vinod Rai after 2G verdict
Just ahead of the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders along with party workers are demonstrating outside Vinod Rai's house. The party has been emphasising that the CBI court's verdict aquitting all accused in the much talked about 2G scam has vindicated its stand.
At the CWC meeting, the party top brass is likely to discuss its strategy on take on the BJP in the ongoing Winter Session.
Meanwhile... the party leaders take to streets against BJP, former CAG Vinod Rai after 2G verdict
Just ahead of the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders along with party workers are demonstrating outside Vinod Rai's house. The party has been emphasising that the CBI court's verdict, aquitting all accused in the much talked about 2G scam, has vindicated its stand.
The party had warned yesterday that the matter will be raised in a big way. Congress has been accusing Rai of giving out inflated numbers to suggest a scam when there was none. The party has been seeking an apology from the BJP, which raised the matter in a big way, and Rai, whose report was the basis of probe in the scam.
At the CWC meeting, the party top brass is likely to discuss its strategy on take on the BJP in the ongoing Winter Session.
Rahul to get huge welcome at CWC
The CWC will accord a warm welcome to the new president and likely discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress's strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future.
CWC agenda not officially disclosed
The Congress, sources said, wants to take the 2G issue to the people for which it is likely to formalise a plan soon. The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, is also likely to adopt a resolution to this effect. The agenda for the meeting was, however, not officially disclosed.
Rahul Gandhi to chair first CWC meet after taking over as party chief
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to chair his first Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday. The meeting comes a day after the 2G spectrum case verdict by a special CBI court which acquitted all key accused — two of whom were allies in the UPA government.
21:18 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress president is a lying machine
19:07 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi likely to attend all days of Winter Session in Parliament - CNN-News18
19:04 (IST)
Watch: Rahul Gandhi's media briefing after CWC meet
19:02 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi briefing the press at Congress HQ
19:01 (IST)
Modi's Gujarat model is a lie: Rahul Gandhi
18:59 (IST)
PM silent on corruption. lies of BJP regime: Rahul Gandhi
In a rare media interaction of a Congress president after CWC meet, Rahul Gadhi spoke briefly but his entire three-minute speech was based on the BJP.
He said, "The whole architecture of BJP is about lies, the whole structure is about lies.. Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out on front of you but why is the prime minister silent on issues of corruption."
18:52 (IST)
BJP's whole foundation is based on lies: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said that the entire regime of the BJP seems to be based on lie. He said that from demonetisation, to Gabbar Singh Tax, to the Rafale deal, everything is a tower of lies. He also said that the prime minister's silence of corruption is questionable.
18:48 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses the press
18:47 (IST)
Congress Working Committee ends, press briefing expected shortly
Two hour long CWC meeting concluded at 24 Akbar Road. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has left the Congress headquarters but Rahul Gandhi is expected to brief the press.
18:46 (IST)
Congress Working Committee ends, press briefing expected shortly
Two hour long CWC meeting concluded at 21 Akbar Road. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has left the Congress headquarters but Rahul Gandhi si expected to brief the press.
18:35 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Saturday. He will visit Somnath Temple at 10.30 am. After that he will have a meeting with Congress leaders of north zone, followed by central zone, Saurashtra zone and south zone of the state, perhaps analysing the election results. Although the party managed to improve its tally in Gujarat elections, it lost the polls.
18:12 (IST)
Congress CWC may discuss party's strategy in Parliament's Winter Session
Although the party did not diclose the formal agenda for the CWC, the party top brass is likely to devise a strategy for the Parliament's Winter Session. So far both Houses have seen frequent disruptions as the party's protests over the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former premier Manmohan Singh entered the fifth day today.
The impasse in the Rajya Sabha also continued on Friday with talks between the BJP and the Congress party failing to find a way out and the Congress forcing an adjournment in less than half an hour after the house met.
17:50 (IST)
CWC meet likely to conclude soon
17:47 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Mallikarjun Kharge at his first CWC meet as Congress President
17:40 (IST)
17:37 (IST)
Digvijay Singh, AK Antony give CWC a miss
The CWC members missing are Digvijay Singh, AK Antony, Sushil Shinde, P Chidambaram and Ashok Gehlot. While, Chidambaram is out of city, Gehlot is in Gujarat having meeting with state Congress members. Rahul will visit Gujarat tomorrow to have meeting with Gujarat Congress leaders, workers and newly elected MLAs.
17:31 (IST)
Party top brass present at first ever CWC meet with Rahul Gandhi at Congress' helm
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mohsina Kidwai, Kamal Nath, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, CP Joshi, BK Hari Prasad, Oscar Fernandez, Janardan Dwivedi, Vilas Muttemwar, Karan Singh Ambica Soni, Hemu Probha Saikia, Sushila Tiriya are present in the meeting as CWC members.
17:26 (IST)
Congress Working Committee meeting underway behind closed doors
The Congress Party headquarters bear a deserted look on the inside as the CWC meeting is in progress behind closed doors. Only SPG personnel and Seva Dal workers are allowed inside. However, a large number of party workers are waiting outside 24 Akbar Road.
17:21 (IST)
In Pictures: Inside visuals from CWC meet
17:20 (IST)
Congress supporters throng party HQ to catch a glimpse of Rahul, Sonia
A large crowd of party supporters is waiting outside Congress HQ to have a glimpse of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. However, the main gate is closed amid tight security and no one is allowed to.enter the headquarters.
17:15 (IST)
Congress CWC to deliberate on strategy to hike up 2G, Adarsh scam verdict
CWC is expected to deliberate on (and perhaps come out with a resolution claiming vindication) is the party's position on the 2G verdict. The party will likely yet again affirm its faith in former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s handling of matters pertaining to the issue.
And then the Bombay High Court's order striking down Maharashtra Governor CV Rao's sanction to prosecute senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh Society scam, comes as another bonus.
Coming a day after the Special CBI Court verdict in the 2G scam cases in New Delhi, Friday's Bombay High Court verdict in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society imbroglio would be seen as another major embarrassment for the ruling BJP in the state and Centre. The Congress party, armed with the two verdicts is likely to device a strategy to corner the ruling BJP on these issues.
17:07 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi attends CWC meeting as Rahul Gandhi presides over meet
Congress' longest serving president Sonia Gandhi is attending the CWC meeting as a member today. "Soniaji is in the meeting as CWC member. This is happening after a long time," a Congress source said.
It will be first time in the past several decades that a former party president also sits in the meeting along with the new president — in this case, Sonia and Rahul respectively. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi held the post of Congress president as long as they lived. PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri filled in the slot from 1992 to 1998 when Sonia in the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was not prepared to get into active politics and become Congress president.
Earlier, there were some speculations around whether Sonia would attend the meeting. What heightened curiosity over her presence or non-presence at the meeting is the fact that on the opening day of Parliament when she came face to face with the media after Rahul’s elevation as Congress president, Sonia had said "My role is now to retire". That became major news, instantaneously sparking off debates about her retirement from politics.
17:02 (IST)
In Pictures: Inside visuals of Congress Working Committee meeting
17:00 (IST)
Massive security arrangements at Congress CWC
Outside the meeting hall, there is heavy security cover of Delhi police and SPG. Entire media team and TV crews have been asked to stand at a corner near the entry gate of 24 Akbar Road. Congress front organization Seva Dal workers in white uniform are in charge of internal security.
16:55 (IST)
Oommen Chandy, Shashi Tharoor likely to make it to CWC
Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and suave Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor are likely to make it to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), either as permanent or special invitees to the party's highest decision-making body, according to the buzz in Congress circles in Kerala.
Speculation here is rife that while former Defence Minister AK Antony is already a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, Chandy and Tharoor could be the new leaders from Kerala, who could likely make it to the CWC.
Tharoor is reported to have worked behind the scenes when Gandhi on his last trip to the US, made a huge impression, party leaders said.
16:50 (IST)
Inside visuals from the Congress CWC meet
16:48 (IST)
Shakeup in Congress ranks expected
According to several media reports, an organisational revamp is much overdue in the Congress. With Rahul Gandhi taking over as the new chief, he is likely to include several young faces in the party top ranks and bring in new faces from the youth wing of the party, of which he has been a president since long. The changes are likely to be effected at a special session of the party leadership meeting in the new year, however, key decisions may be taken today.
16:44 (IST)
Watch: Visuals of Congress top-brass reach Congress Headquarters
16:42 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi reach Congress HQ
16:38 (IST)
Manmohan Singh arrive at Congress HQ for CWC meet
16:35 (IST)
Meanwhile... the party leaders take to streets against BJP, former CAG Vinod Rai after 2G verdict
Just ahead of the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders along with party workers are demonstrating outside Vinod Rai's house. The party has been emphasising that the CBI court's verdict aquitting all accused in the much talked about 2G scam has vindicated its stand.
At the CWC meeting, the party top brass is likely to discuss its strategy on take on the BJP in the ongoing Winter Session.
16:27 (IST)
Meanwhile... the party leaders take to streets against BJP, former CAG Vinod Rai after 2G verdict
Just ahead of the CWC meeting, senior Congress leaders along with party workers are demonstrating outside Vinod Rai's house. The party has been emphasising that the CBI court's verdict, aquitting all accused in the much talked about 2G scam, has vindicated its stand.
The party had warned yesterday that the matter will be raised in a big way. Congress has been accusing Rai of giving out inflated numbers to suggest a scam when there was none. The party has been seeking an apology from the BJP, which raised the matter in a big way, and Rai, whose report was the basis of probe in the scam.
At the CWC meeting, the party top brass is likely to discuss its strategy on take on the BJP in the ongoing Winter Session.
16:21 (IST)
Rahul to get huge welcome at CWC
The CWC will accord a warm welcome to the new president and likely discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress's strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future.
16:20 (IST)
CWC agenda not officially disclosed
The Congress, sources said, wants to take the 2G issue to the people for which it is likely to formalise a plan soon. The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, is also likely to adopt a resolution to this effect. The agenda for the meeting was, however, not officially disclosed.
16:16 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to chair first CWC meet after taking over as party chief
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to chair his first Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday. The meeting comes a day after the 2G spectrum case verdict by a special CBI court which acquitted all key accused — two of whom were allies in the UPA government.