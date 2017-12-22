Sonia Gandhi attends CWC meeting as Rahul Gandhi presides over meet

Congress' longest serving president Sonia Gandhi is attending the CWC meeting as a member today. "Soniaji is in the meeting as CWC member. This is happening after a long time," a Congress source said.

It will be first time in the past several decades that a former party president also sits in the meeting along with the new president — in this case, Sonia and Rahul respectively. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi held the post of Congress president as long as they lived. PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri filled in the slot from 1992 to 1998 when Sonia in the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was not prepared to get into active politics and become Congress president.

Earlier, there were some speculations around whether Sonia would attend the meeting. What heightened curiosity over her presence or non-presence at the meeting is the fact that on the opening day of Parliament when she came face to face with the media after Rahul’s elevation as Congress president, Sonia had said "My role is now to retire". That became major news, instantaneously sparking off debates about her retirement from politics.